Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan's Film Earns Over Rs 60 Crore

Kamal Haasan in a still from Indian 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 opened to theatres on Friday, July 12. Directed by S Shankar, the action thriller has crossed the ₹ 60-crore mark at the ticket window. On day 4, the film witnessed a slight dip at the box office, minting Rs 3.15 crore (across languages), reported Sacnilk. The total collection now stands at ₹ 62.3 crore, the report added. Indian 2 is the sequel to Shankar's 1996 film Indian. The film clashed with director Sudha Kongara's Sarfira at the box office. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Sudha's National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas are part of the film.

On the release day of Indian 2, Kamal Haasan spoke about the film to NDTV's Sam Daniel. He said, “We have made up for everything we lacked in the first part and more. Whether it's the budget, the technicians, the technicality, or the gadgets." Speaking about the transformation of his character Senapathy in the film, Kamal Haasan said, “By now, I'm used to it. The only thing is the result, if it's gratifying, all the pain is worth it.”

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who worked with Kamal Haasan in the 2022 blockbuster Vikram, has given a shout-out to Indian 2. “Indian 2 is proof of our Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sir's commitment to his craft. Kudos to S Shankar sir for bringing grand visions to life on a massive scale with Anirudh's scintillating background score for the film. Can't wait for #Indian3,” he reviewed on X (formerly Twitter).

Produced collaboratively by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 also features Siddharth, S J Suryah, Gulshan Grover, Bobby Simha, and late Nedumudi Venu. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.