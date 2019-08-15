Independence Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal And Others Post Wishes

Rishi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol and Taapsee Pannu also wished their fans on Twitter

Entertainment | | Updated: August 15, 2019 17:37 IST
Independence Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal And Others Post Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan )


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. India celebrated 73 years of Independence on Thursday
  2. Several Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media
  3. The nation also celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Taapsee Pannu and Shraddha Kapoor posted their wishes on social media. Big B shared a photo of himself saluting the national flag with wrote, "August 15 our Independence Day ... Jai Hind! Our pride our honour our celebration ... Ever," while Aamir Khan tweeted: "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day and a very happy Raksha Bandhan." The nation also celebrated Raksha Bandhan along with 73 years of Independence this year.

Anupam Kher posted a video of himself and captioned it partially in Hindi: "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights. Hum sabhi ko Swatantra Divas ki hardik subhkamnaye. Bharat mata ki jai! Vande mataram."

Rishi Kapoor shared several tweets on Independence Day. "Happy 73rd Independence Day! Jai Hind," read his first tweet. In his second tweet, he shared a photo of himself and wrote: "Bharat mata ki jai!" His third tweet came with a caption: "Jai Hind!"

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of himself holding the national flag and wrote: "Sabse pyaara gulistan humara hai! #HappyIndependenceDay." Varun Dhawan also posted a photo of himself with the Indian flag and captioned it: "Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let's show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara #jaihind."

And here's how other celebrities wished their fans on social media.

Happy Independence Day Everyone

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

India got Independence in the year 1947 and since then, it celebrates Independence Day on August 15. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after unfurling the national tricolour at Red Fort.



