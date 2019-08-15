Independence Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal And Others Post Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan )

Highlights India celebrated 73 years of Independence on Thursday Several Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media The nation also celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Taapsee Pannu and Shraddha Kapoor posted their wishes on social media. Big B shared a photo of himself saluting the national flag with wrote, "August 15 our Independence Day ... Jai Hind! Our pride our honour our celebration ... Ever," while Aamir Khan tweeted: "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day and a very happy Raksha Bandhan." The nation also celebrated Raksha Bandhan along with 73 years of Independence this year.

T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !!

Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER . pic.twitter.com/yh1FHByb3h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day and a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 15, 2019

We may live in a free nation, but we can never truly be free until we break the shackles of our mind.

My hope for us, this Independence Day, & every day, is that we discover new ways in which we can free our minds from bigotry & dogma. #HappyIndependenceDay ! pic.twitter.com/svRqKqX1nW — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 15, 2019

Anupam Kher posted a video of himself and captioned it partially in Hindi: "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights. Hum sabhi ko Swatantra Divas ki hardik subhkamnaye. Bharat mata ki jai! Vande mataram."

Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/pm4cmadiSY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 15, 2019

Rishi Kapoor shared several tweets on Independence Day. "Happy 73rd Independence Day! Jai Hind," read his first tweet. In his second tweet, he shared a photo of himself and wrote: "Bharat mata ki jai!" His third tweet came with a caption: "Jai Hind!"

Happy 73rd Independence Day! Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/LOi0T1iaAP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2019

Bharat Mata ki Jai! pic.twitter.com/X3xizP0rX3 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 14, 2019

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of himself holding the national flag and wrote: "Sabse pyaara gulistan humara hai! #HappyIndependenceDay." Varun Dhawan also posted a photo of himself with the Indian flag and captioned it: "Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let's show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara #jaihind."

Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let's show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara #jaihindpic.twitter.com/ebDzWITQAz — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 15, 2019

And here's how other celebrities wished their fans on social media.

We salute and applaud the brave men and women who fought valiantly for our independence....we celebrate a country with the largest heart....JAI HIND #HappyIndependenceDayIndiapic.twitter.com/Cc4kZgQb3D — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 15, 2019

Wishing everyone a very #HappyIndependenceDay. Today let's introspect on what it means to be an Indian and how we can be better citizens.#JaiHindpic.twitter.com/btAlE5B9Vr — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) August 15, 2019

As we step into the 73rd year of Independence, here's saluting India's brave hearts who won us our freedom. # — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2019

It's been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let's feel the freedom in it's true sense! #IndependenceDayIndia#JaiHind — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 15, 2019



A very Happy Independence to all Indians across the globe

Jai Hindi pic.twitter.com/ksNYYVQtn2 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2019

India got Independence in the year 1947 and since then, it celebrates Independence Day on August 15. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after unfurling the national tricolour at Red Fort.

