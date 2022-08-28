In Turkey, Shruti Haasan Is 'Seeing Red' In The Best Way

Shruti Haasan shared this picture. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan is having the time of her life as she is in Turkey. The actress has shared new pictures from the picturesque location with a dash of red colour. In the images, the actress can be seen sitting inside a car in a black ensemble. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Seeing red. In the best way". The actress is in Turkey to film Prakash Kovelamudi's Once Upon A Teardrop. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and love-struck emoticons. Check out the post below:

On Saturday, Shruti Haasan shared several pictures as she explored the city. The actress shared her glamorous selfies in a black outfit and dropped evil eye and blue heart emoticon in the caption.

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Before jetting off to Turkey, she shared a video with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and wrote, "do I make you yawn ??? I'm off for a long long shoot and this is what I'll miss .. my best friend .. the one I've always been in search of to be weird with for no reason at all and with purpose thankful for our life and free calls who remembers long distance calls . Yuck"

Here have a look:

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan has several films in her kitty - NBK107, co-starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Waltair Veerayya, co-starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja and Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.