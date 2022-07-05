'I'm Perfectly Fine': Shruti Haasan On Rumours About Her Health

Shruti Haasan. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan, who recently opened up about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis, has shared a health update, amid the rumours that she is in critical condition. The actress dropped a video on her Instagram stories clarifying that she is fine and is busy working. In the video, she said, "Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn't mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind. And I have realised that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. I also got calls today asking if I'm admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I'm doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern."

Here have a look at the video:

Stay healthy... god bless u. Nothing else we wanted to knw. U r a talented actress. Get bk frm everything @shrutihaasan . Just we can give moral support to u#ShrutiHaasanpic.twitter.com/8CBntXpRUw — A. JOHN- PRO (@johnmediamanagr) July 5, 2022

A few days ago, Shruti Haasan shared a workout video and revealed how she is dealing with the hormonal disorder. In the video, the 36-year-old actress said that she is dealing with a hormonal disorder by eating right and giving he body ample rest. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Work out with me. I've been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis - women know it's a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it's best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out - my body isn't perfect right now but m heart is keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know o sound a tad preachy but it's been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ....! I'm so happy to share this with all of you".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan has several films in her kitty - Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Prabhas, NBK107, co-starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Waltair Veerayya.