In Thanksgiving Post, Twinkle Khanna Just Summed Up The Perfect Winter Break

Happy Thanksgiving, folks! Have you seen what author Twinkle Khanna just posted to wish everyone? Twinkle shared a wonderful throwback picture of herself, probably from her last winter holiday, and in just a few words, she told us what she plans to do in the next break. "Happy Thanksgiving! Waiting for the winter break where I will go back to drinking wine with a slice of cheesecake. Did that last year and came back a little rounder and a lot happier," she captioned her post, adding the hashtags 'God Help Me' and 'Round Girl For Life.' (Twinkle Khanna, even we want to do the same. Couldn't agree more with the caption).

"Isn't winter the harbinger of all time zones and clocks chiming wine o'clock all through? I'd replace the cheesecake with a decadent chocolate mousse though, Twinkle," commented singer-songwriter Manasi Scott.

Take a look at Twinkle's thanksgiving post here.

Most of Twinkle's posts on social media get whole lot of love. Remember the picture she recently posted with daughter Nitara? "This is the only reason why mothers take on the arduous task of spending months and months looking like an elephant and feeling like a cow. #ALittleLoveGoesALongWay," she wrote.

Twinkle Khanna, who is married to superstar Akshay Kumar, is a former actress. She has authored three books now. Pyjamas Are Forgiving is her latest book.

Twinkle and Akshay married in 2001. They are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has films like 2.0, Kesari and Housefull 4 in the pipeline.