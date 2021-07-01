In Sonal Chauhan's Day Dream, She's At The Beach Right Now. Because, Summer

Sonal Chauhan shared this photo (courtesy sonalchauhan)

Sonal Chauhan is a dreamer and as the weekend is approaching, she can't stop dreaming about the beach. We got a glimpse of Sonal Chauhan's Thursday mood on Instagram when the actress took a trip down memory lane and landed all the back in time when she was vacationing at a beach destination. Sonal Chauhan, who is craving a good dose of vitamin sea, blamed it on summer and wrote: "The summer got me dreaming." In the vacation throwback, Sonal Chauhan looks every bit stunning in a bikini in shades of pink as she can be seen embracing the sun while walking into the sea.

Here's the beach vacation memory Sonal Chauhan is "missing" right now:

Earlier, a similar beach memory made Sonal Chauhan think of "endless possibilities": "The endless possibilities that await thee."

The lockdown restrictions have made Sonal Chauhan revisit some of her favourite memories of the weekend in the hope of recreating them sometime soon. Here's what an ideal Sunday would look like for Sonal Chauhan:

Well, this is the point Sonal Chauhan has been trying to make by only dreaming of vacations and not actually going on one: "Stay home, stay safe."

Sonal Chauhan made her debut in Bollywood with 2008 movie Jannat, in which she co-starred with Emraan Hashmi. She is also known for starring in films such as Legend, Sher, Size Zero, Paltan, among others. Apart from Bollywood, Sonal Chauhan has worked in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. She was last seen in The Power, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan.