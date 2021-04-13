The Actress In This Pic Is Thinking Of 'Endless Possibilities.' Guess Who

Sonal Chauhan shared this photo (courtesy sonalchauhan)

This Tuesday, let's look at the brighter side of things and consider the "endless possibilities" life has to offer - that's just a reflection of Sonal Chauhan's mood, actually. On Instagram, the Jannat actress shared a snippet of her Tuesday wisdom with a vacation memory. In the photo, Sonal Chauhan can be seen staring into the see and here's how she decided to caption her post, with a quote: "The endless possibilities that await thee." Dressed in a white and red bikini, Sonal Chauhan's photo turned out to be a favourite of her Instafam, who reacted with the heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at Sonal Chauhan's Tuesday post here:

Sonal Chauhan often shares slice-of-life posts on Instagram, which are simple and resonate with her followers. For example, here's how she describes her idea of a perfect lazy day: "Stay in bed all day / Netflix / Hog." Totally relatable.

However, it's not all play and no work for Sonal Chauhan. On World Health Day, she shared a glimpse of her work out routine and wrote: "Look after yourselves because as cliche as it may sound "Health is wealth."

Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan is a dreamer too. Here's when she described her state of mind with lyrics borrowed from a La La Land song: "Here's to the ones who dream... Foolish as they may seem... Here's to the hearts that ache... Here's to the hearts that break... Here's to mess we make."

Sonal Chauhan made her debut in Bollywood with 2008 movie Jannat, in which she co-starred with Emraan Hashmi. She is also known for starring in films such as Legend, Sher, Size Zero, Paltan, among others. Apart from Bollywood, Sonal Chauhan has worked in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. She was last seen in The Power, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan.