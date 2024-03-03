Radhika Madan Turns Stunning Bridesmaid At Family Wedding. Pics Inside

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: radhikamadan)

Head straight to Radhika Madan's Instagram handle, as the actress has just posted a series of pictures from the wedding festivities of Manav Dang, whom she has referred to as her "bhai". Radhika looks stunning in a champagne gown in the pictures. The first picture features her posing alongside the bride, Ruhani Chopra. Following that is a black and white shot of Ruhani walking ahead, with Radhika holding her gown's trail while standing with other bridesmaids. The next slide shows Radhika and Ruhani striking a pose near the pool. Additionally, there are snaps of Radhika dancing her heart out. The second last photo captures Radhika, the bride, and the bride squad posing in Akshay Kumar's iconic pose from the 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri. In the end, Radhika added a picture of Akshay Kumar from the film to provide context.

In the caption, Radhika Madan wrote, “Rishte se ‘Dulhe ki behen' Dil se ‘Bridesmaid'! [In relation, 'Groom's sister'; from the heart, 'Bridesmaid'!]”

As soon as Radhika Madan uploaded this album, her fans flooded the comment section with red hearts.

On the work front, not too long ago, Radhika Madan shared a candid moment from her past when she faced rejection due to her jawline. Speaking to News18, Radhika revealed, “I was told that I'm not pretty enough and that my jaw is slightly tedha. I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn't see it but ek achchi johori ko heera dikh hi jaata hai.”

Radhika Madan also talked about how she handles criticism. She expressed, “I don't attach myself to anything that's said about me, be it good or bad. I only attach myself to my craft because that's the only thing that you can't take away from me. You can take away my fame, my money and my success but not my craft.”

Radhika Madan was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.