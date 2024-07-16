Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 15 Crore

Akshay Kumar in Sarfira. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

The box office figures for Sarfira saw a dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the movie, directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, collected Rs 1.40 crore at the ticket counters, reported Saclink. So far, the film has amassed Rs 13.40 crore. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Sarfira is based on the life of GR Gopinath, an ex-army officer who founded India's first low-cost airline, Air Deccan, making air travel accessible to the common people. The film features Akshay Kumar as Vir Mhatre, Radhika Madan as Rani, and Paresh Rawal as Paresh Goswami. Sarfira has been jointly backed by Abundantia Entertainment, 2D Entertainment, and Cape of Good Films.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted an elaborate note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the first-weekend box office collection of Sarfira. He wrote, “Sarfira continues to struggle... Earns praise and acclaim, but underperforms at the ticket windows... Biz saw an upward trend on Sat-Sun, but the 3-day total remains lackluster, falling far below expectations. In the recent past, well-made content-driven films like #Maidaan [April] and #ChanduChampion [June] faced a similar dilemma... While applause and appreciation are commendable, what matters is #Boxoffice ultimately.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “Going forward, #Sarfira needs to collect Rs 3.5 cr+ on the make-or-break Mon to cover the shortfall, since the Fri numbers were dismal... Additionally, it needs to score consistently until Thu, since #BadNewz, arriving on Fri, will dent the biz of all films. [Week 1] Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4.50 cr, Sun 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 12.50 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sarfira 2 out 5 stars. He wrote, “The fictionalised biopic of Air Deccan founder G.R. Gopinath never manages to ascend to cruising altitude in its dramatisation of the birth pangs of a low-cost airline launched at the turn of the millennium. Worse, Sarfira abounds in passages that drown in puddles of mush.”

Seema Biswas, Prakash Belawadi and Anil Charanjeett are also seen in Sarfira. Sarfira clashed with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 at the box office.