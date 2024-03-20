In Pics: Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Spotted Holding Hands At The Airport

Kriti and Pulkit at the airport

Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were spotted at the airport on Wednesday evening as they flew in Mumbai days after their wedding in Delhi. The couple, who got married last week in an intimate ceremony in Delhi in the presence of friends and family were spotted waking hand in hand at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. While Kriti Kharbanda looked beautiful in a pink salwar kameez and chooras, her husband Pulkit complemented her in a blue kurta. The newlyweds flashed their brightest smiles as they were pictured by the paparazzi.

Earlier in the day, Pulkit and Kriti Kharbanda shared photos from their mehendi ceremony on Instagram. In the first frame, Pulkit can be seen applying henna on Kriti's hands. The carousel post has some more mushy photos of the couple and some candid clicks of Pulkit Samrat dancing. The couple captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye." The couple got married this month after dating for a few years.

The couple shared photos from their wedding on Saturday and they wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.