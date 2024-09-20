<i>The Family Man 3</i>: Glimpses From The Nagaland Shoot With Manoj Bajpayee And Co-Stars

The shoot for the much-anticipated third season of The Family Man has already begun. The spy action thriller features Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dalip Tahil. Presently, the cast and crew members are in Nagaland, shooting for the upcoming instalment. On Thursday (September 19), Shreya Dhanwanthary dropped a picture with her co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the trio is seen smiling for the camera with Shreya and Sharib striking goofy poses. Manoj Bajpayee, dressed in a blue T-shirt and black trousers, stands in the middle. “With our number 1 man” read the side note.

In a separate Instagram Story entry by Dalip Tahil, the picturesque setting of Nagaland was presented to viewers. The shot was presumably clicked from the actor's hotel room window. The landscape was dotted with hills and lush greenery. A beautiful rainbow was spread over the cloudy sky adding beauty to the overall aesthetics. Along with the post, Dalip wrote, “Rainbow in my window, beautiful Nagaland. Family Man 3.”

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man revolves around Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The series also features Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar and Sunny Hinduja in key roles.

Previously, Manoj Bajpayee shared some details about The Family Man Season 3, claiming that he was having fun filming the show. He said, “Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main aur phir aapke iske liye aana tha. Main Family Man ki hi shooting kar raha tha. (I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM and then I had to come for the masterclass),” in an interaction with Pinkvilla.

Manoj Bajpayee promised that the third segment would be “bigger and better” than the first two seasons. Read the full story here.