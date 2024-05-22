Manoj Bajpayee On The Family Man 3: 'Going To Be Far Bigger And Better'

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man 2.(courtesy: YouTube)

Manoj Bajpayee, who awaits the release of Bhaiyya Ji, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, opened up about The Family Man Season 3, a possible crossover with Farzi Season 2 starring Shahid Kapoor and more. The actor, who plays Srikant Tiwari in the Raj and DK series, said, "Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main aur phir aapke iske liye aana tha. Main Family Man ki hi shooting kar raha tha" (I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM and then I had to come for the masterclass)."

The National Award winning actor added that the third season will be even "bigger and better" than the first two. "Phir wapas main shoot shuru karunga is month ke end me, Bhaiyya Ji ke release ke baad. To ye chalta rahega, November end tak humara schedule hai. Baaki tracks hai unki bhi shooting chal rahi hai. (I will resume shooting after the release of Bhaiyya Ji. Our schedule is till November). So this is going to be far bigger and better than the previous 2," he told Pinkvilla.

When asked about a possible crossover between The Family Man Season 3 and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2, Manoj Bajpayee said, "The American contract is so strict, if I say something, then I will have to pay back some amount which I am not getting as well. That's why I can't say anything." He added, "But, bahut maza aaney wala hai (It's going to be fun)."

AboutFarzi, created and directed by Raj and DK and written by Raj and DK, Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar, the show was produced by D2R Films. The series released on February 10, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. The show marked Shahid Kapoor's web debut. Shahid Kapoor played the role of a con artist named Sunny who wants to become rich in a short span by printing fake currency. However, that's when a fiery task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) enters the story and makes it his mission to chase the clever underdog street artist.