ICYMI: Shahid Kapoor's LOL Reply To Question About Farzi 2

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Farzi. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor, who awaits the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, dug some time out for his fans and did an AMA session on X (earlier known as Twitter). He began the session with these words, "Helloooooo namasteeeee ssssup baatein Karen?(sic)" During the session, an X user asked the actor, "Sir waiting for Farzi season 2." Shahid Kapoor's LOL reply to this was, "Art banane mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai (It takes time to make art, trash is easier to make)." We didn't miss theFarzi reference in Shahid's post. In the fast-paced crime-thriller series, Shahid Kapoor played the role of a con artist named Sunny who wants to become rich in a short span by printing fake currency. However, that's when a fiery task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) enters the story and makes it his mission to chase the clever underdog street artist.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's LOL reply here:

Shahid Kapoor signed off the session with these words, "Alright guys, love you all. Keep it real, make it count."

Created and directed by Raj and DK and written by Raj and DK, Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar,Farzi was produced by D2R Films. The series released on February 10, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. The show marked Shahid Kapoor's web debut.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is busy with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promotions, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to hit the screens on Friday (February 9). He will next be seen in Deva with Pooja Hegde.