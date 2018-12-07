In Pics: Alia Bhatt's 'Date Night' With Friends Akansha And Anushka Ranjan And Others

Alia Bhatt posing with her girl gang (Image courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights "Date night," Alia captioned one of the pictures Alia Bhatt wore a stripped jumpsuit for her outing Alia Bhatt is also part of upcoming films Kalank and Takht

Alia Bhatt took some time off her busy shooting schedule and spent some quality time with her close friends Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan on Thursday. Alia and her friends had fun galore and the actress' Instagram post is here to tell the tale. The picture shared by Alia Bhatt features herself with her girl gang, all smiles for the camera. Alia also shared a picture of herself with Akansha Ranjan on her Instagram stories and captioned it "Date night." Alia Bhatt stepped out in a rather chic cold shoulder jumpsuit and she paired it with a pastel pink strappy heels. The flashbulbs popped incessantly as Alia was spotted exiting the Mumbai restaurant with her girl gang. Here are photos from Alia Bhatt's outing with her friends.

Formalities A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 6, 2018 at 11:31am PST

Alia Bhatt recently finished the shooting of Brahmastra schedule. The actress was shooting for the film with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. Alia announced the schedule wrap with a picture of herself with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. For the first time, Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on Christmas next year.

& that's a schedule wrap #brahmastra A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 6, 2018 at 6:54am PST

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who is also part of Abhishek Varman's Kalank, wrapped a schedule of the film last month. Varun Dhawan, who also features in the film, announced the schedule wrap with fun photos from the sets of Kalank.

Alia Bhatt is also part of Karan Johar's next directorial project Takht.

