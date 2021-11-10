In Pic With Grandmother Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda Shines Bright Like The Sun

Navya with Jaya Bachchan. (Image courtesy: navyananda )

Highlights Navya shared a pic of herself, Jaya Bachchan from their Diwali party

Jaya Bachchan looks pretty in an off-white saree in the pic

Reacting to Navya's post, director Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart icons

Navya Naveli Nanda sure knows how to treat her fans to unseen pictures of her grandmother and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan from time to time. The entrepreneur, on Tuesday, shared a perfect photo of herself and Jaya Bachchan from their Diwali celebrations and she shines bright like the sun in it. Dressed in a bright yellow kurti and salwar, Navya can be seen adorably looking at dadi Jaya Bachchan, who looks pretty in an off-white saree. In the caption, Navya wrote nothing and just added a sunflower and a yellow heart icon. Reacting to her post, director Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart icons while actor Sikandar Kher commented: "Beauties."

See Navya Naveli Nanda's post featuring Jaya Bachchan here:

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She passed out from New York's Fordham University last year. Soon after her graduation, she started Aara Health and also launched her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India. She has been hailed on several occasions for her work towards women's empowerment.

Talking about the aforementioned photo, it was clicked on Diwali this year. How do we know this? Well, a day after Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his festivities with his family and Jaya Bachchan-Navya featured in the same outfits in the picture. Amitabh Bachchan's photo also has Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her son Agastya. Take a look:

Jaya Bachchan, star of films like Guddi, Abhimaan, Mili, Kora Kagaz and Nauker, will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.