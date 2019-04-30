In Deepika Padukone's Basketball Video, Ranveer Singh Has A Mini Cameo

Deepika and Ranveer in Mumbai

Highlights Deepika Padukone posted a slow-motion video of herself playing basketball The video appears to have been taken by Ranveer Singh Ranveer can be heard saying "go" in the video

Deepika Padukone posted as slow-motion video of herself slam-dunking in the basketball court alone and without any second thoughts we know who might have commented on her post. Of course it is Ranveer Singh, who without missing the chance, yet again commented on Deepika Padukone's post. In the video, the actress is seen drifting the basketball and successfully putting it through the basket. Also, there's a tiny cameo by Ranveer Singh in the video. No, no, he doesn't really appear in it but the video appears to be filmed by him as the video starts with his voice saying "go." Deepika Padukone shared the video with the caption: "All work and no play... you get the drift! " Ranveer Singh commented on the video saying, "balling.'"

Fans on Instagram didn't miss Ranveer's voice-over either and posted comments like: "Was that Ranveer Singh who said (go)... aww cute! Husband goals!" and "Ranveer's voice."

Deepika and Ranveer may not feature together in frequent social media posts but the couple never fail to make their presence felt on each other's social media. Here's what Deepika Padukone posted and Ranveer Singh replied:

Ranveer Singh was seen in Deepika Padukone's Instagram a week ago in an adorable picture shared by her, in which along with the couple, Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone was also seen. The actress shared the picture with the caption: "Cuddles and snuggles! Smashed in the middle!" Ranveer Singh's comment on this photo said, "snuggles" and even sister Anisha Padukone commented saying "Sunday club." Many other colleagues of the stars had also made adorable comments on their photo.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married last year in the month of November and are currently busy with their upcoming films. Deepika Padukone is filming Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is working on '83, which is being directed by Kabir Khan and movie is the story of India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. Both of their films will be in theatres next year.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.