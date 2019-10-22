In Deepika Padukone Vs Memes, The Actress Wins Again

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Deepika Padukone likes to mess with the minds of social media users, who frequently share memes on her various looks. Deepika Padukone recently attended Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival event in Giambattista Valli layered tulle dress, which some Internet users compared to a cotton candy. Deepika on Tuesday shared a meme which also pulled her actor husband Ranveer Singh into the joke. 'Ranveer's favourite candy,' the meme read along with a picture of the actor holding a cotton candy stick, with Deepika's Giambattista Valli look photoshopped on it. Deepika Padukone's reaction - 'LOL'.

Here's what Deepika Padukone shared on her Instagram story:

A screenshot from Deepika Padukone's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Also, take a look at Deepika Padukone's gorgeous look:

Earlier, Deepika Padukone shared two memes from her and Ranveer Singh's IIFA Awards outing. In one, Ranveer Singh's hairdo was compared to that of Despicable Me character Agnes - Deepika thought Ranveer pulled off that hairstyle better - while the second meme was aimed at her elaborate lavender Gaurav Gupta outfit which was compared to a mop. She dismissed the second meme with an ROFL GIF.

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Work-wise, Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting the release of Chhapaak, in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who advocated against the free sale of acid after she survived a deadly acid attack. Chhapaak, which releases in January 2020, is also Deepika's first film as a producer.

She also has a special appearance in Ranveer Singh's '83. She plays Romi Bhatia opposite Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev, in Kabir Khan's film on India's historic cricket world cup victory in 1983.

