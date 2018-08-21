In Case You Missed The Nice Comments On Farah Khan's 'Pre-Mommy Body' Pic

Farah Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy farahkhankunder)

Highlights Farah shared a throwback photo on Instagram Farah's photo is from 18 years ago "#premommybody," Farah added in the captions

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan made the best use of Throwback Tuesday as she chanced upon an old photo of herself and shared it with her Instafam. Clicked some 18 years ago, Farah's photo is from the promotions of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, in which she famously choreographed Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in the film's songs, which went on to become massive hits. Farah Khan, who married filmmaker Shirish Kunderin 2004 and welcomed triplets in 2008, posted a caption about her "pre-mommy body" and wrote: "This is not a throwback it's a kickback!! 18 years ago at the Filmfare promotions of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai."

Farah Khan gave birth to her triplets - son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya via IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation), after which she visibly put on extra kilos as post maternity weight.

Meanwhile, Farah's colleagues are super delighted to have spotted the blast from the past on the Farah Khan's Instagram and flooded her feed with all things nice. Karan Johar, who worked with Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om, wrote "Looking super" with heart emojis while Malaika Arora added: "Looking svelte." Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita commented: "Rocking, haan!" while Sanjay Kapoor added: "Waah, nazar na lag jaye." While Chunky Panday thinks Farah looks "super-hot" in the photo, Ayushmann Khurranna wrote: "Whow!"

Farah Khan's children Czar and daughters Diva and Anya are her favourite subjects for her Instagram posts. Here are just a few.

Advertisement

Apart from his impressive resume as a choreographer, Farah Khan is best known for directing films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. She has recently come on board as the official choreographer for Housefull 4.