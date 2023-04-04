In A City Of Stars, Here's A Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Zendaya And Tom Holland

Zendaya with SRK and Tom Holland. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland, were far from home, in the vicinity of some of the biggest actors of the Indian film industry over the weekend. The stars were in Mumbai, where they attended the fashion showcase at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. During their time at the event, the couple met some of the biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. A picture of Zendaya and Tom Holland posing with Shah Rukh Khan from the Ambani event was shared by fan pages and it is trending a great deal. Needless to say, the picture has the Internet's heart.

See the picture here:

Here's another picture of Zendaya and Tom Holland with Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani and Salman Khan.

Earlier, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his family went viral from the event. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan happily posing with wife Gauri, son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan also gave a blockbuster performance at the event. He was also joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on the stage.

Off-stage, SRK was seen grooving with wife Gauri as AP Dhillon performed. Swipe to see SRK.

Meanwhile, Zendaya summed up her Mumbai visit with these words in an Instagram post: "I had the most extraordinary night celebrating NMACC India. Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome. And to Rahul Mishra for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for Law Roach and I to wear your work yet again."

Tom Holland, in his Instagram post, wrote: "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the NMACC India. A truly wonderful experience that I'll never forget."

Besides Tom Holland and Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Bollywood A-listers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, among others attended the fashion showcase.