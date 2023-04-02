Karisma Kapoor Shares Pic With Zendaya And The Internet Can't Keep Calm

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most loved actresses. So, when she shared the frame with one of Hollywood's most popular stars – Zendaya – it was bound to break the internet. Karisma and Zendaya were among the several stars who were present at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. From the gala on Saturday, Karisma shared a series of photos. In the first photo, she is seen sharing screen space with Nita Ambani and Zendaya. This is followed by a selfie in which Zendaya and Karisma are pouting. Karisma then also posed for an image with Zendaya's boyfriend and Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

That's not all. Karisma Kapoor also shared glimpses of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and wrote, “All heart to Nita Ji, Mukesh Ji, Isha and the Ambani Family. @nnmac.india is an alchemy of art and culture which draws from centuries of tradition. Proudly bringing Indian culture & heritage to a global platform. The last 2 days have been nothing but immersing myself in culture, fashion, beauty and so much more! Truly a grand edition to Mumbai City.”

Here's another image that Karisma Kapoor shared from day-2 of the gala, with the caption, “Ready for another spectacular night of fun and fashion with @nmacc.india.”

That's not all. Karisma Kapoor also shared a lovely photo from the first day of the launch. The actress, dressed in a beautiful saree, wrote in the caption, “Tonight [heart emoji] for @nmacc.india #thegreatindianmusical #nmacc.”

Before the NMACC launch, Karisma Kapoor also attended Dior's pre-fall fashion show at the Gateway Of India last week. Sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the event, Karisma wrote: “An evening with Dior.”

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's drama series Brown. The actress plays the role of an alcoholic cop, who forms an unlikely alliance with a widower with survivor's guilt to solve the murder of a young girl. Brown will be released on the streaming platform Zee 5.