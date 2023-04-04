Zendaya, Back In Los Angeles, Writes, 'Thank You Mumbai For The Warmest Welcome'

Zendaya pictured at the Ambani event. (courtesy: zendaya)

Zendaya, who is back in Los Angeles, shared a post on her Instagram profile, in which she summed up her experience in Mumbai, where she attended the grand fashion showcase at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre along with boyfriend and actor Tom Holland. Zendaya shared pictures from the red carpet and she wrote: "I had the most extraordinary night celebrating NMACC India. Thank you Mumbai for the warmest and kindest welcome." In her note, Zendaya also thanked designer Rahul Mishra, who was the official couturier for her and her stylist Law Roach's outfit. Zendaya added, "And to Rahul Mishra for your beautiful creations, it was an honor for Law Roach and I to wear your work yet again."

Designer Rahul Mishra, in the comments section of Zendaya's post, wrote: "Zendaya, you and Law Roach embraced India so beautifully. Truly magical." The comment posted by Instagram's official handle read: "The most stunning dress but even more stunning on Zendaya."

Take a look at Zendaya's post here:

Law Roach too shared pictures from the big night and he wrote: "It was such an honor to be invited by the Ambani Family to celebrate the opening of NMACC India. I took my main girl to Mumbai! Both wearing Rahul Mishra and Bulgari styled by his team. What an incredible experience."

Zendaya, best-known for her performances in films like Dune, The Greatest Showman, Malcolm And Marie, Frenemies and Zapped, is a former Disney star and a singer. Her breakout role was in Euphoria, where she played a teenager battling drug addiction. For her role in Euphoria, Zendaya has won two Emmy Awards for Best Actress. She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time). She also won a Golden Globe Award for the teenage drama series this year.