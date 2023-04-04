ICYMI: Aishwarya-Aaradhya Bachchan, Penelope Cruz And Zendaya In A Blockbuster Pic

Penelope Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: penelopecruzoficial)

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai last week witnessed a convergence of Hollywood and Bollywood stars. Pirates Of The Caribbean star Penelope Cruz, who was in India with her husband Javier Bardem, attended the grand fashion showcase over the weekend and she posted pictures from it on her Instagram profile on Monday. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing on the red carpet. In another shot, she can be seen posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, Euphoria star Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach.

Penelope Cruz summed up her India trip with these words in an Instagram post: "Back in India, a country that I truly love. This time it was the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a very special place that celebrates the artist community. I really loved walking through the spectacular show, India in Fashion. Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting me and for supporting so many creators with this wonderful exhibit. NMACC India, thank you. Thank you Tamara Ralph for this incredible dress! Thank you."

Other stars that attended the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre over the weekend in Mumbai included Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland, supermodel Gigi Hadid. Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas also flew from Los Angeles to attend the event. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor. Megastar Rajinikanth attended day 1 event with daughter Soundarya.

Penelope Cruz is the star of films like Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Vanilla Sky, Nine, Elegy, Volver, Pain And Glory, Belle Epoque, Parallel Mothers, All The Pretty Horses, among many others. She won an Academy Award for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.