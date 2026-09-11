'In 80's I Was 28 And 65 Both': Anupam Kher's Boss Take On Viral '80s Trend

Anupam Kher knows how to pull off his Instagram game. Going by the viral '80s trend, Anupam Kher shared two starkly different pictures from the bygone era. In 1980, he was 28 years old. But surprisingly, Anupam Kher played a 65-year-old man in his debut film, Saaransh.

"IN THE '80s I WAS 28 AND 65... BOTH!!

"Woke up in Vancouver to see everyone posting pictures of themselves from the '80s! I had to search really hard for mine—and finally found this old autographed photograph.

"The irony is that when I entered films, I was only 28, but in Saaransh, I played a 65-year-old man! So here I am, sharing both versions—the 28-year-old actor and the 65-year-old character.

"That is the magic of pictures, makeup, performances... and life. They allow us to become many people of many ages, while somehow remaining ourselves.

"Here's to the happy '80s—the decade when my journey in cinema began!" Anupam Kher wrote on X.

A few years ago, after Saaransh turned 37, Anupam Kher, as BV Pradhan, can be heard saying, "TV lene nahin aaya hoon, main apne mare hue bete ki asthiyaan lene aaya hoon... (I haven't come here for the TV, I have come here to pick up the ashes of my dead son)." The actor then performed this scene again with the same level of honesty in his eyes. While the original clip is a treat to watch, we are also impressed with his new performance.

Anupam Kher also wrote a heartwarming note in his caption. In his caption, he asked his Instafam to choose one performance which they liked more. "As the day of my 37th year in cinema comes to an end, here are my two performances of the same scene from #Saaransh. One from the actual film released on 25th May, 1984 & the other from 2021 at home. Which one do you think is better? Also, thank you for your love all these years. Jai Ho! #37yearsofSaaransh #ActorsJourney #Life #Actor #MaheshBhatt," his post read.

In Saaransh, Anupam Kher was paired opposite Rohini Hattangadi. Rohini played the role of his wife in the movie. The story was about an elderly couple who come to terms with the loss of their son. The plot of the film was set in Mumbai. It also featured Soni Razdan, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule and Suhas Bhalekar.

Anupam Kher was honoured with the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Saaransh at the Filmfare Awards.