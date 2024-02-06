Imran Khan On His Break From Acting: 'I Had To Fix Myself, Be At My Healthiest'

Imran Khan shared this image. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Imran Khan, who has been away from the Bollywood spotlight for several years now, has been making headlines for sharing glimpses from the sets of his previous films. In a recent conversation with Vogue India, the actor opened up about why he took a break from acting. He revealed, “I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn't have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn't my career because I wasn't excited by it enough to want to work hard for it. I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.' I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

Imran Khan added, “When Katti Batti flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backwards. What had been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that had brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes had they been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful.” FYI: Imran Khan last appeared in Katti Batti in the year 2015, since then he has been MIA from the big screen. As per the report, “By popular demand, he's (Imran Khan) back in front of the camera. He's taking baby steps: a one-day shoot now, but hopefully, a movie schedule soon.”

Now, let us tell you the amusing tale of Imran Khan's comeback. It all began in August last year when veteran actress Zeenat Aman posted a video of an advertisement featuring her on social media. While Zeenat Aman's fans were celebrating her return, a fan named Aditi, longing for Imran Khan's comeback, commented, "Zeenat Aman ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera Imran Khan kab karega. [Even Zeenat Aman has made a comeback, wondering when Imran Khan will make one too.]” Imran Khan responded playfully, "Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the Internet…1 million likes, and I will make it happen [shake hands emoji]." And just like that, the agreed-upon number of likes was quickly achieved. For context, Aditi, played by Genelia D'Souza was Imran Khan's love interest in the 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also made a lot of buzz after he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Lekha Washington at Ira Khan's wedding.