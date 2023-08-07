Why All The Comments On Zeenat Aman's New Posts Are About Imran Khan

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Actor Imran Khan has been making headlines ever since he hinted at a comeback. Imran, known for his work in films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. It all began when veteran actress Zeenat Aman posted a video of an advertisement featuring her on the social media platform. Once the video was shared, fans couldn't help but celebrate her return to acting. After watching the ad, a fan named Aditi wrote, “Zeenat Aman ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera Imran Khan kab karega. [Even Zeenat Aman has made a comeback, wondering when Imran Khan will make one too].” To this, Imran Khan replied, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the Internet…1 million likes, and I will make it happen [shake hands emoji].” Since then, Imran Khan's fans are on a mission to hit the 1 million target and make his comeback a reality. Right now, his response to the comment has received close to 1,80,000 likes.

Imran Khan fans have also dropped messages in the comments. A person wrote, “I am only here to like Imran Khan's comment.”

Another asked, “Imran Khan, where are you?”

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user said, “It's just me here to like Imran Khan's comment so that he makes a comeback.”

“Ye Imran Khan ka comment kaha hai [Where is this comment by Imran Khan?],” read another reply.

You can take a look at the post here:

Some fans also got confused after Zeenat Aman shared another post of the same ad.

A few wrote that they were having a tough time “finding Imran Khan's comment.”

“Bas Imran Khan ke comment ko like karne aaya hain [I am here to like Imran Khan's comment],” said a person.

Some have declared that “Bollywood is waiting for Imran Khan.”

A user also tried to help all the Imran Khan fans out there. He said, “Imran Khan ka comment next Reel main hain. Kripya kar ke waha jaye. Yaha aane ke liye aabhar. [The comment is available in the previous Reels. Please click on that link. Thank you!]”

“Imran Khan comeback button” was the sentiment in the comment section.

After getting tired of the back-and-forth, a fan requested Imran Khan to drop the same comment under the new Reels.

Another added that Imran Khan's previous comment has been “restricted.”

Meanwhile, a user claimed, “Second post pe Imran Khan ka comment hai but us post ka comment limited hai. [This post too has Imran Khan's comment but there are restrictions too].”

Are you excited about Imran Khan's comeback?