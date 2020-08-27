Imagine Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta In Desi Pretty Woman. Wait, You Don't Have To Imagine

Shah Rukh Khan with Preity Zinta.(Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights "Look what I found in my old pictures," wrote Preity Zinta

"Don't ask me how I have this," she added

Preity added the hashtags #throwbackthursday and #ting to the post

Anyone who has ever watched the 1990 film Pretty Woman will vouch for the fact that there couldn't have been a better star cast that Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Well, think again. Imagine if a remake of the film was made in Bollywood - we have two names on the top of our list - Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The actress made the whole imagination process a little more easy by sharing a desi version of the film's poster which features her along with Shah Rukh Khan. The picture shared by Preity on her Instagram profile on Thursday, happens to be inspired by the original poster of Pretty Woman, with Shah Rukh Khan leaning on Preity Zinta, just the way Richard Gere does in the original one. Also, the outfits are just the same. Preity, just like the original Pretty Woman, can be seen wearing a pink crop top and a black skirt, while SRK stands by her in a black tux (just the way Richard Gere does). The poster might have been for an Indian version of the film which never got made or it could be from a look test, we'll never know.

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan might not have starred in the Pretty Woman remake but they did feature in a song of the same name. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Look what I found in my old pictures. Don't ask me how I have this ... I just do. #throwbackthursday #Ting." Check out the picture here:

Here's what the original poster of Pretty Woman looks like:

The 1990 film directed by Garry Marshall, showcases the unconventional love story of Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) and a happy-go-lucky prostitute named Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), beginning at Hollywood Boulevard. Vivian is hired by the former to escort him for a week at high society events. However, Edward and Vivian are one makeover away from an impromptu romance, only to realise that they actually like each other irrespective of their backgrounds. Phenomenal performances aside, the film went on to become a major inspiration in terms of fashion as well. How can we forget Vivian's steal-worthy looks in the film. Be it her permed red hair, the mini-skirts and tied up shirts or the fine evening gowns worn by Julia Roberts at the opera scenes. We loved it all.

We would have loved to see Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the film. After all, the duo gave us many brilliant films together such as Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Dil Se and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.