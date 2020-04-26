'I'm A Lucky Mommy': Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Nisha

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone just drove our lockdown blues away. The 38-year-old actress just dropped a super adorable video with her 4-year-old daughter Nisha and it has grabbed them a permanent spot on the trends list. In the video, Sunny and Nisha can be seen trying out an Instagram filter as they smile for the camera. Sunny, who can be seen carrying Nisha on her lap, smiles with all her heart. Nisha can be seen engrossed in checking herself out in the new filter as she poses for the camera. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Sunny Leone wrote a super cute caption: "Nisha is so so pretty!! I'm a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart." Take a look at the aforementioned video here:

Sunny Leone, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing adorable snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel weber trended a great deal for their revenge game of sorts. Daniel shared a video and spilled the beans about Sunny Leone's lockdown routine. In placards, Daniel revealed that Sunny is a bad cook, wears pajamas all day long and sleeps all day. "Just a quick update from Sunny and me!!! Hope your all safe and doing as well as we are," read his caption. Sunny posted the video of Daniel and hinted that the revenge game is on."

A few days ago, Sunny took revenge on Daniel by exposing how he is spending his quarantine - watching television and taking selfies. "Here you go guys... the truth!! Daniel Weber lounging around and resting!" Take a look:

Sunny got married to Daniel Weber in January, 2011. They adopted Nisha in July, 2017.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Arjun Patiala where she shared screen space with Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. She has films such as Koka Kola and Helen to look forward to.