Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Shares New Pics From Her Babymoon

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first child, is enjoying her "babymoon". Much to the delight of her fans, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her babymoon on Instagram Stories. Given that Ileana is a water baby, it comes as no surprise that Ileana chose a beach destination for her holiday. In her latest update, Ileana is seen lounging by the pool and basking in the sunlight, dressed in a yellow bikini. The first image features the pool with the note, “Babymooning hard.” The second photo is a selfie in which Ileana is sporting sunglasses. She added the note, “Been a while,” followed by a sun emoji.

Check out the photos here:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story

On Friday, Ileana D'Cruz had shared pictures from a date night of sorts during the babymoon. The first picture from the special night features the words, "I wanna be alone. Alone with you, does that make sense?" This is followed by an image of two intertwined hands, presumably that of Ileana and her partner, with the note: "My idea of romance - clearly can't let him eat in peace." See the images here.

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy in April with an adorable image of a baby romper with the words: "And so the adventure begins" printed on it. This was followed by a photo of a "Mama" pendant. Sharing the images, the actress wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." Ileana's mother Samira D'Cruz commented, "Welcome soon to the world my new grandbaby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoticon)." While Nargis Fakhri dropped love-struck and clapping hands emoticons, Nisha Aggarwal said, "So beautiful. Congratulations.”

Following that, Ileana D'Cruz also shared an image of her flaunting her baby bump with the caption: "Bump alert."

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the film The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She will be seen in the film Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda as well as another upcoming project alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Ileana D'Cruz is known for her work in films such as Pokiri, Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, and Rustom among others.