Ileana D'Cruz, Currently On Her 'Babymoon,' Shares Pics From Date Night

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, shared glimpses from her "babymoon" on her Instagram stories on Friday. Ileana's babymoon is at a beach destination. She didn't say where though. The actress also shared pictures from her date night of sorts. The first shot was a greyscale picture, which she captioned, "I wanna be alone. Alone with you, does that make sense?" She shared another picture, in which she and presumably her partner can be seen holding hands. "My idea of romance - clearly can't let him eat in peace." She also posted a picture of a dessert in another entry.

See photos shared by Ileana D'Cruz here:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

The actress announced her pregnancy in April this year. Sharing this picture, Ileana wrote in her caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

See Ileana's pregnancy announcement post here:

Earlier this year, Ileana D'Cruz posted these lovely pictures and she wrote, "Bump alert" in the caption.

The actress was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.