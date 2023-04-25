Ileana D'Cruz's 'Preggy Perks' Include A Sumptuous Black Forest Cake, Baked By Her Sister

Image was Instagrammed by Ileana D'Cruz.(courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz took social media by storm last week after she announced that she will soon be welcoming her first child. The actor, who has been subjected to unsolicited comments and inquiries by social media users ever since, posted a picture on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, giving her fans a peek into her "preggy perks". Ileana posted two images of a black forest cake, baked by her sister. Along with the photo of the cake, the actor wrote, “Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever.” Ileana also shared a photo of a slice of cake and wrote, "Come to mama."

Take a look at Ileana's cute posts here:

On April 18, the Barfi star posted two photos, the first of a baby's romper with the slogan “And so the adventure begins” and the second of a pendant of the word “Mama.” In her caption, Ileana D'Cruz wrote: “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

See the post here:

Only a little while after the post was up, social media users started speculating about her baby's father and started questioning the actress about her marital status. The comments on her posts were mainly these, “Who is the father” and “When did you marry?”.

On the personal front, Ileana D'Cruz is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The actress was part of Katrina's birthday celebrations in the Maldives.

In an episode of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan, when host Karan Johar asked Katrina Kaif, "There are some other Bollywood inclusions in the family like Ileana but we don't have to confirm that." He added, "But on a Maldives trip we saw some images came out and I was like doing the Math in my head like these two met for the first time in a party and that moves fast as well." To this, Katrina Kaif replied, "Karan sees everything. Karan's eyes don't miss anything."

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull. Next, she will be seen in Unfair & Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda.