Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz's 'Bump Alert' Post Gets Big Love From Malaika Arora And Other Celebs

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Bump alert. Courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz. The actress has shared an oh-so-stunning picture of herself on Instagram. Ileana is wearing a simple black outfit. Ileana is flashing a wide smile as she poses for the camera. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Bump alert.” Ileana's friends and industry colleagues rushed to the comments sections and dropped red hearts and fire emojis. Actress Athiya Shetty shared a red heart under the post. Malaika Arora followed suit. Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Love you girl so happy for you.” To this, Ileana replied with a heart emoji. Maria Goretti spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “Oh you beautiful “mama-to-be”. Ileana reacted to the comment with an equally adorable emoji. Singer Sophie Choudry and actress Nargis Fakhri shared heart-eye emojis under the pic. Filmmaker Karishma Kohli left a “baby nugg” note in the comments.

Ileana D'Cruz, last month, announced that she is expecting her first child. The actress shared a picture of a baby romper with "And so the adventure begins" printed on it. In the next slide, we can see a “mama” pendant. Along with the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Coming soon...Can't wait to meet you my little darling.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among the first to drop a “congratulation” note under the post. Shibani Dandekar said, “Ahhh congratulations my love this is amazing news.” A thrilled Sophie Choudry added, “Amazing news darl! Thrilled for you.” Mini Mathur wrote, “Omggggg! This is tres amazing! Congratulations, Alinaji.” Director Karishma Kapoor wrote, “Baby time.” FYI: Mini Mathur, Karisma Kohli and Ileana were spotted in Katrina Kaif's birthday album last year. Ileana is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Up next, she will share the screen space with Randeep Hooda in Unfair & Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.