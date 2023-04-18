Ileana D'Cruz To Welcome Her First Child: 'Can't Wait To Meet You My Little Darling'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this picture. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz is all set to welcome a baby, she announced in a post shared on Tuesday morning. The actress shared two pictures - first is an image of a baby romper with "And so the adventure begins" printed on it. The second is a photo of a "Mama" pendant. Sharing the images, the actress captioned the post as, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Ileana's mother Samira D'Cruz commented, "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoticon)."

Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Ahhh congratulations my love this is amazing news," followed by heart emoticons.

Nisha Aggarwal wrote, "So beautiful. Congratulations." Nargis Fakhri dropped love-struck and clapping hands emoticons.

Take a look at Ileana's post below:

Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The actress also joined her brother on Katrina's birthday in the Maldives.

During Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked Katrina Kaif, "There are some other Bollywood inclusions in the family like Ileana but we don't have to confirm that." He added, "But on a Maldives trip we saw some images came out and I was like doing the Math in my head like these two meet for the first time in a party and that moves fast as well."

To this, Katrina Kaif replied, "Karan sees everything. Karan's eyes don't miss anything."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull. Next, she will be seen in Unfair & Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda.