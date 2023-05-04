Ileana D'Cruz Shares First Pic Of Baby Bump Since Announcing Pregnancy

Image was shared by Ileana D'Cruz . (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz created a buzz across social media last month after she announced that she will soon be welcoming her first child. Predictably, the actor has been subjected to a barrage of unsolicited comments about her baby's father, ever since. Unperturbed by the noise, the Barfi actress on Saturday, posted a video on her Instagram feed, revealing her baby bump. In the video, the actress gives us a peek at her baby bump as she can be seen lying on the bed with a mug in her hand. Sharing the story with her social media media, the actress wrote, "Life lately."

Check out Ileana's post here:

A few days back, the soon-to-be mom posted a picture on her Instagram stories, giving her fans a peek into her "preggy perks". Ileana posted two images of a black forest cake, baked by her sister. Along with the photo of the cake, the actor wrote, “Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever.” Ileana also shared a photo of a slice of cake and wrote, "Come to mama."

Take a look at Ileana's cute posts here:

On April 18, the Phata Poster Nikla Hero star posted two photos, the first of a baby's romper with the slogan “And so the adventure begins” and the second of a pendant of the word “Mama.” In her caption, Ileana D'Cruz wrote: “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.” Only a little while after the post was up, social media users started speculating about her baby's father and started questioning the actress about her marital status. The comments on her posts were mainly these, “Who is the father” and “When did you marry?

See the post here:

On the personal front, Ileana D'Cruz is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The actress was part of Katrina's birthday celebrations in the Maldives. Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull. Next, she will be seen in Unfair & Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda.