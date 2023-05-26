Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Shares New Pics From Pregnancy Diaries

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, has actively been sharing pictures from her maternity diaries. On Friday, the actress shared two mirror selfies on her Instagram stories, which had glimpses of her baby bump. "It's all about..." wrote Ileana sharing the first picture. "Angles," she continued in the second picture. Ileana added a LOL emoji along with it. Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The actress was part of Katrina's birthday celebrations in the Maldives last year.

See the pictures posted by Ileana D'Cruz here:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

The actress announced her pregnancy in April this year. Sharing this picture, Ileana wrote in her caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

See Ileana's pregnancy announcement post here:

Earlier this month, Ileana D'Cruz posted these lovely pictures and she wrote, "Bump alert" in the caption.

The actress was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Prati Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.