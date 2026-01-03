<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan began 2026 by venturing into the war genre with Ikkis, a biographical drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

What's Happening

The film, led by Agastya Nanda and featuring Dharmendra in his final on-screen appearance along with Jaideep Ahlawat, hit theatres on January 1 and opened to a steady start at the box office.

On its first day, Ikkis collected Rs 7 crore. However, the film saw a significant drop on Day 2.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, collections fell by nearly 50 per cent, with the film earning Rs 3.5 crore on its second day.

This brought its total domestic nett collection to Rs 10.5 crore within two days.

On its second day, the film registered an overall occupancy of 14.72 per cent. Morning shows opened at 5.75 per cent, which rose to 14.73 per cent during afternoon shows.

Evening occupancy stood at 18.06 per cent, followed by a marginal rise to 20.33 per cent during night shows.

In terms of regional performance, the Delhi-NCR belt recorded the highest number of screenings, with 652 shows and an average occupancy of 17 per cent.

Mumbai followed with 424 shows and an occupancy of 14.25 per cent.

Overall, Ikkis is currently playing across more than 2,400 shows, while Dhurandhar continues to dominate screens with approximately 3,800 shows.

Background

Compared to the last Hindi war film, 120 Bahadur, Ikkis has performed better. 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, collected Rs 6.1 crore over its first two days, a figure lower than Ikkis' opening-day collection alone.

However, Ikkis trails well behind Sky Force, led by Akshay Kumar, which earned over Rs 34.25 crore in its first two days after releasing in January last year.

The film has, however, surpassed the opening figures of Sriram Raghavan's earlier works.

His previous release, Merry Christmas, collected Rs 5.9 crore in its first two days, while Andhadhun had earned Rs 7.4 crore during the same period.

Even with positive reviews and favourable word of mouth, Ikkis is facing strong competition at the box office. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to hold firm even in its fourth week and earned Rs 8.75 crore on Day 29, moving closer to the Rs 750 crore domestic mark.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, has entered its third week in theatres and has collected Rs 163.05 crore so far.