IIFA Awards: Kartik Aaryan Will Not Perform Due To Ligament Injury

Much to his fan's dismay, Kartik Aaryan won't be able to perform at the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, scheduled to take place in Bangkok on June 24, reports mid-day. Kartik's doctors have advised him to stay away from strenuous activities due to his ligament injury. A source close to the actor told mid-day: "Too much exertion has caused his old pain to resurface. Kartik had continued playing football over the past few weeks, which only aggravated his condition. He has been recommended physiotherapy and has been advised against any strenuous physical activity. Once back from Bangkok, he will be taking the opinion of a few seasoned orthopedists in the city."
Highlights
- Kartik Aaryan reportedly cancelled his IIFA performance
- But he will co-host IIFA Rocks event
- Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
However, we do have good news for Kartik's fans. The actor may not be able to perform at award show but he will apparently host a segment of IIFA Rocks on June 22 with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, stated mid-day. Earlier this year, Kartik was seen performing at the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League. He performed to songs such as Bom Diggy Diggy and Dil Chori from his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
CommentsTake a look at the pictures here.
Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He has also been a part of films such as Akaash Vani, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Guest Inn London. Kartik was last seen in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which performed well at the box office and earned over Rs 154 crore.