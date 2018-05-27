IPL 2018: Katrina Kaif And Kartik Aaryan To Reportedly Perform At Closing Ceremony. Details Here IPL 2018: Jacqueline Fernandez will also reportedly perform at the closing ceremony

The final match of Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament will be played today between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. Like all the other seasons, this year too, the IPL will be a starry event, where celebs like Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez will reportedly perform at the closing ceremony. Salman Khan and team Race 3 (his forthcoming film) will also be a part of a special programme ahead of the match and so would be Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Katrina, Kartik and Jacqueline are likely to perform on songs from their respective films."They will have separate acts. Kartik Aaryan will perform onandfrom. Katrina Kaif will dance to her hits from(2017). Though the songs are still being finalised,is sure to be on Katrina's playlist," a source earlier told mid-day . Also, each act is scheduled for 10 minutes.Katrina had performed at the opening ceremony of IPL 2016. Last year, she and Salman had put up a blockbuster show at the ISL opening ceremony in Kochi. Kriti Sanon is also a part of the IPL closing ceremony. On Saturday, she Instagrammed a video of herself from the rehearsals. She had performed at last year's opening ceremony.Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor will also reportedly join the prelude show, of which Ranbir, Salman and others are part of. Sonam and Kareena will promotewhile Ranbir takesto IPL.