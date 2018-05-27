Rishi Kapoor Tweets Funny Take On IPL Final Today. Ready To LOL?

"The IPL Finals today! The melody was released in 1986. Courtesy the film 'Nagina'," Rishi Kapoor tweeted about an hour before writing this. Why don't you just watch the video below. All we can say is... wait for it! And that you must keep the volume up for this one.
The IPL Finals today! The melody was released in 1986. Courtesy the film "Nagina" pic.twitter.com/oPXGSF1vFx- Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 27, 2018
Twitter sure thinks the video is hilarious. Since being posted, the tweet has collected almost 12,000 views and some 1,100 'likes'.
"That was epic," says one Twitter user. "Super hilarious Chintu sir," tweeted another.
CommentsChennai Super Kings is playing for its third IPL win against 2016 winners SunRisers Hyderabad, who will be aiming to win their second IPL title. The match between the two teams promises to be an exciting one. The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 7 pm IST.
