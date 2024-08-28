Advertisement

IIFA 2024: Rekha To Perform At The Award Night

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will host the award ceremony

Read Time: 2 mins
Rekha to perform at the event. (courtesy: iifa)
New Delhi:

The Bollywood Award season will kickstart with the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, scheduled to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The ceremony will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar and guess who is all set perform at the event? None other than the evergreen Rekha. On the official Instagram handle of IIFA, the news was shared and the caption on it read, "Get ready for an unforgettable night at the IIFA Awards as the legendary Rekha graces the stage with a live performance that will leave you spellbound."

Check out the post shared by IIFA here:

Last week, the makers announced that Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting the awards with Karan Johar. The caption on the post read, "Abu Dhabi, get ready for the king of Bollywood. The one and only Shah Rukh Khan is coming to IIFA 2024 in your city. Don't miss your chance to see him live. Book your tickets now."

Karan Johar also returns to host duties at IIFA this year. The caption on the post shared by IIFA read, "We have big news to share but not BIGGER than the night it's going to be! Confused? You're looking at the host of IIFA 2024. Karan Johar is all set to take the stage, are you all set to fly to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 28th September? Grab your tickets today."

Did we mention that Shahid Kapoor will also be performing at the award ceremony. "Wait, before I take the stage, have you booked your tickets for IIFA2024 yet? Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of this unforgettable celebration. See you soon #inabudhabi #yasisland on 28th September," read the caption accompanying this post.

The line-up of events will begin with IIFA Utsavam, an event celebrating the best of South Indian cinema on September 27, which will be followed by the main IIFA Awards on September 28. The final-leg of celebrations will include IIFA Rocks, scheduled to take place on September 29.

