IFFI 2023: Jab Sameera Reddy Met Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas In Goa

Sameera Reddy had a great time over the week, all thanks to her meeting Hollywood actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas at the 2023 International Film Festival of India at Goa. Besides clicking selfies, the Chicago actress also recorded a video for Sameera Reddy's son Hans. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Hello Hans, I am with your mom here in the beautiful Goa. And I hear you live here, you're so lucky. Please be good to your mama okay?” Sharing some selfies with Catherine Zeta-Jones and a video, Sameera Reddy wrote, "@catherinezetajones you have a heart of gold. My Hans was over the moon with her msg for him @michaelkirkdouglas meeting you was legendary. Goa what a surprise week it has been.”

Hollywood star couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas recently attended the International Film Festival of India. Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a fun video of herself dancing along with husband Michael Douglas to some desi beats. She simply captioned the post, "Oh India! We love you." In the comments section, Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff commented, "Welcome." The comments section of the post was filled with remarks from fans. "Love from India," wrote a user. Another one added, "You two are the cutest." Another added, "Aww beautiful, enjoy your time together." Another one added, "Welcome to India." A fourth read, "We love you for loving India. Have an amazing time."

Catherine Zeta-Jones' love for Bollywood needs no introduction. During the film festival, the actress said, "I love the country and the people so very much. My children grew up watching Om Shanti Om. There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch. A movie that I love is The Lunchbox. It was one of my favourite movies and it still is one of my favourite movies of all time. It touched me, it was so well acted, so well directed," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Coming back to Sameera Reddy, the actress is known for movies like Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi Number 9211, Ashok, to name a few. Sameera married Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, on 21 January 2014.