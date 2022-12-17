Ajay Devgn Tried This Viral Instagram Trend. So, How Did He Do?

Ajay Devgn in a still from the video. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

If you also think about “taking a break while working” but then end up “thinking of work while taking a break,” then you will totally agree with Ajay Devgn's latest post. The actor shared a video of himself giving a new twist to a viral Instagram trend. Here, Ajay looks super confused between two common yet complicated situations – “thinking of taking a break while working” and “thinking of work while taking a break.” On the horns of a dilemma, the actor takes the help of his fans. “Kare toh kya kare (what to do)?” he asks in the caption. Within minutes, fans started dropping suggestions in the comments section. “Enjoy the break with work update,” wrote a user while another commented, “Go home and sleep.”

See Ajay Devgn's post here:

Ajay Devgn, who occasionally gives glimpses of his personal life on social media, has been sharing relatable posts. For all coffee lovers in his followers' list, he shared this set of photos and an on-point caption. “(drained battery) + (coffee) = (charged battery),” he wrote using emojis.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam hit of the same name. He co-starred with Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, among others. Drishyam 2 is doing quite well at the box office and recently entered the Rs 200-crore club. Thanking his fans for showering his film with love, the actor wrote in a post, “Drishyam 2 Rs 200 crore plus and counting. Congratulations to the entire team. And, thank you all for the love. Humbled.”





Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Bholaa, co-starring Tabu. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, in which Karthi played the lead. Ajay Devgn is also directing Bholaa, the Tamil version was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Ajay Devgn also has Amit Sharma's sports drama Maidaan lined up.