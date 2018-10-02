If The 2.0 Teaser Was Not Enough, Watch Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar In This BTS Video

Still from 2.0 making video (courtesy YouTube)

Rajinikanth's Team 2.0 shared a brand new behind-the-scenes video on Tuesday, which is quite interesting indeed. This is the first "Making Of 2.0" video that has been shared after the teaser released last month. The video, which ends with the disclaimer "effort unlimited" explains the heavy usage of VFX that went into the making of the movie. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 is an end product of 25 VFX studios worldwide, 2150 VFX shots, 1000 complex VFX shots, 1000 VFX artistes, 10 concept artists 25 3D designers , 500 craftsmen, 3,000 technicians and more. Aren't the numbers simply mind-boggling?

They video also has intriguing glimpses from Akshay and Rajinikanth prep sessions for their looks. The video also incorporates details about their costumes and previsualisation shots.

"Key personnel" such as director Shankar, cinematographer Nirav Shah, editor Anthony, sound designer Resul Pookutty, DNEG VFX supervisor Rif Dagher, VFX supervisor V Srinivas Mohan finds mention in the video of, course. Credits for choreographing the intense action scenes go to action directors Steve Griffin, Nick Powell and Silva.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 film Enthiran, in which the megastar played the dual roles of scientist Dr Vaseegaran and his creation robot Chhiti. This year, Rajinikanth will fight a bird-man like antagonist named Dr Richard, played by Akshay Kumar.

2.0 is slated to release on November 29.