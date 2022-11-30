If Akshay Kumar Could Have 'One Blessing In Life' It Would Be This

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday, dropped a picture of himself on his Instagram handle, but what grabbed our attention was his caption. In the image, Akshay can be seen posing for the camera with a book in his hand. In the post, he shared the one blessing he could have in life - "fit at any age". Sharing the post, he wrote, "If I could have only one blessing in life, it would be 'fit at any age'. Former Air Marshal PV Iyer's book is titled just that. What an inspiration at 92 years of age, Sir! Hope to learn so much from your book."

Here have a look:

Akshay Kumar is a fitness freak and keeps inspiring his fans by sharing videos on Instagram. A few days ago, he shared a video in which he can be seen exercising. Sharing the post, he wrote, "My best mornings are those that start like this. Yours? #WednesdayMotivation." Check out the post below:

Here have a look:

Akshay Kumar attended the 14th international Kudo tournament organised by the actor himself in Gujarat. On Instagram, he shared a video and captioned it as "Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year. @mmawithmehulvora."

Check out the post below:

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience and critics.

Next, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Selfiee, OMG 2 and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.