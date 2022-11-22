Firoz Nadiadwala To Make Welcome 3 And Awara Paagal Deewana 2 Without Akshay Kumar: Report

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

After Hera Pheri 3, producer Firoz Nadiadwala reportedly wants to make Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay Kumar. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar was hurt over not being able to be a part of Hera Pheri's next instalment since the franchise holds a special place in his career. However, Firoz Nadiadwala was just being practical. Akshay refused to lower his price. This can't be a one-way street; it's not fair that only Akshay makes money while the producer incurs losses. And post-pandemic, one has no choice but to lower his/her remuneration."

The source added, "Firoz tried explaining this to Akshay but he didn't relent. With no other choice, Firoz Nadiadwala got Kartik Aaryan on board for Hera Pheri 3. This is when Akshay Kumar realized that Firoz actually meant business. After Akshay Kumar publicly claimed that he's exiting Hera Pheri 3 because of problems in the script, Firoz was disappointed and hurt. He has now decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay. The priority, however, would be on Hera Pheri 3 right now."

Recently, Akshay Kumar at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit spoke about not being a part of Hera Pheri 3. The actor said, "Hera Pheri' has been a part of me. A lot of people have memories and even I have good memories of it. But I feel sad that we haven't made the third part for so many years. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the screenplay and the script. I was not happy with it."

He added, "I have to do what people want to see. So I backed out. For me, 'Hera Pheri' is a part of life, my journey in a huge way. I'm equally sad about it and that I'm not able to do the third part. But I'm not happy with the way things have shaped up creatively."

Awara Paagal Deewana, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala released in 2002. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Amrita Arora in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Welcome and Welcome Back released in 2007 and 2015 respectively.