For Vikram Gokhale, A Tribute From Bhool Bhulaiyaa Co-Star Akshay Kumar

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died at the age of 77 in a Pune hospital on Saturday. United by grief, members of the film fraternity paid tribute to the actor. Akshay Kumar, who had worked with Vikram Gokhale in the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the 2009 film De Dana Dan as well as the 2019 sci-fi film Mission Mangal, paid tribute to the actor on social media. Akshay Kumar, in his tweet wrote: "Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti."

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with the actor in Aiyyari, remembered him with these words: "Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji's demise. My thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji's demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family #OmShanti#VikramGokhale — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 26, 2022

Anupam Kher also paid tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter. He posted broken heart emojis.

In a career spanning over 4 decades, Vikram Gokhale featured in Hindi as well as Marathi films. He was also a part of the Marathi theatre circuit. The veteran actor also featured in several TV show. Vikram Gokhale made his film debut in 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana. He was also a part of Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, among other popular projects.

In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. He also directed a Marathi film titled Aaghaat.

Vikram Gokhale's last onscreen appearance was in the Marathi film 'Godavari. Earlier this year, he had featured in Nikamma, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.