Johnny Lever And Other Actors Attend Vikram Gokhale's Prayer Meet

Johnny Lever pictured at the prayer meet.

A few weeks after death of veteran actor and former CINTAA President Vikram Gokhale, a prayer meet in his remembrance was hosted by CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes' Association) members in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The prayer meet was attended by actor-comedian Johnny Lever, actors Rajeshwari Sachdev, Dalip Tahil among other CINTAA members. Vikram Gokhale made his film debut in 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana. In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. He also forayed into direction with the Marathi film Aaghaat.

Celebs paying tribute to Vikram Gokhale:

Johnny Lever at the prayer meet.

Rajeshwari Sachdev at prayer meet.

Dalip Tahil at prayer meet.

CINTAA members paying tribute to Vikram Gokhale.

Last week, CINTAA announced a prayer meet for the late actor. The caption on the post read: "In loving and everlasting memory of CINTAA erstwhile President Late Vikram Gokhle ji, who left all of us for his heavenly abode on 26th November, a prayer meeting is being organized."

Vikram Gokhale, during his extensive career, featured in Marathi as well as Hindi films, including Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. In the recent years, he starred in films like Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he also starred in several TV shows.

The actor was last seen in the Marathi film 'Godavari. Earlier this year, he was seen in Nikamma, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.