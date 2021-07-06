ICYMI: Udit Narayan In A 41-Year-Old Pic From His Debut Song Recording

Udit Narayan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: uditnarayanmusic )

Highlights Udit Narayan sang his first song for Rajesh Roshan's 1980 film Unees-Bees

He shared a vintage photo of himself on Monday

He has sung tracks like Pehla Nasha and Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se

Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan completed 41 years in music and film industry on Monday. He marked the special day on social media by sharing a vintage picture of himself from his debut song recording that he did with none other than late singer Mohammed Rafi. Udit Narayan has sung many popular tracks in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri and Bengali. Some of his melodious songs like Pehla Nasha, Yeh Bandhan Toh, Neend Churai Meri and Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se still rule the hearts of his fans. He made his debut in Bollywood by singing his first song for Rajesh Roshan's 1980 film Unees-Bees.

"41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film and Music industry for the film 'Unees Bees' released, composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab. Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer," wrote Udit Narayan in the caption of his post and added: "Thank you fans and well-wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day."

Check out Udit Narayan's post here:

Udit Narayan has sung several songs in movies like Kehdo Pyar Hai, Tridev, Hum, Saudagar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Swades, among many others.

Udit Narayan has also starred as an actor in a 1985 Nepali movie called Kusume Rumal.

His son Aditya Narayan is also a singer and a TV host.