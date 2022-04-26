ICYMI: Tiger Shroff's Crowd-Pleasing Reaction To The Viral Heropanti Meme

A dialogue from Tiger Shroff's debut film Heropanti has been topping the trending meme template and how. It's almost impossible to scroll without chancing on the "Choti bachi ho kya" meme on social media. Speaking of the meme, the man himself reacted to the viral meme from his debut film. We are talking about Tiger Shroff of course. During the promotions of Heropanti 2, the actor surprised his fans by recreating the dialogue in a dramatic fashion. Needless to the say, the crowd cheered as Tiger said the dialogue. The dialogue was a part of the film Heropanti, when Tiger's character Babloo yells at Kriti Sanon's character, saying: "Choti bachi ho kya."
Watch Tiger Shroff's "Choti Bachi ho kya 2.0:
As is ritual, popular brands too joined the viral meme fest on Twitter. Food delivery app Zomato's inputs: "Har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya."
har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya— zomato (@zomato) April 21, 2022
Streaming giant Netflix too had something to add. Here's the tweet.
Feeling hungry. Chole bacche hai kya?— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 22, 2022
Heropanti marked the Bollywood debuts of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan and it was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The second installment of the film features Tiger with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is slated to release on April 29.
Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is best-known for starring in films like War, Heropanti, The Flying Jatt, the Baaghi series and Student Of The Year 2. The actor has an impressive line-up of films this year. His upcoming projects are Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath. The actor made his debut as a singer in 2020. He will also star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.