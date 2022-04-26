ICYMI: Tiger Shroff's Crowd-Pleasing Reaction To The Viral Heropanti Meme

Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. (courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

A dialogue from Tiger Shroff's debut film Heropanti has been topping the trending meme template and how. It's almost impossible to scroll without chancing on the "Choti bachi ho kya" meme on social media. Speaking of the meme, the man himself reacted to the viral meme from his debut film. We are talking about Tiger Shroff of course. During the promotions of Heropanti 2, the actor surprised his fans by recreating the dialogue in a dramatic fashion. Needless to the say, the crowd cheered as Tiger said the dialogue. The dialogue was a part of the film Heropanti, when Tiger's character Babloo yells at Kriti Sanon's character, saying: "Choti bachi ho kya."

Watch Tiger Shroff's "Choti Bachi ho kya 2.0:

As is ritual, popular brands too joined the viral meme fest on Twitter. Food delivery app Zomato's inputs: "Har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya."

har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya — zomato (@zomato) April 21, 2022

Streaming giant Netflix too had something to add. Here's the tweet.