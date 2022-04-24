Tara Sutaria Adds A Stunning Look To Her Heropanti 2 Promotional Diaries

Tara Sutaria (courtesy: tarasutaria)

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria, who is busy promoting her upcoming filmHeropanti 2with co-star Tiger Shroff, has shared an alluring post on her Instagram handle. In the post, the actress is looking stunning in a berry red pantsuit paired with a bralette. Keeping her look simple, she accessorised it with gold statement rings and hoop earrings. She completed her look with red-tinted sunglasses, stilettos and a mini bag in a matching red shade. Sharing the post, Tara Sutaria captioned it as, "Ahmedabad #Heropanti2". Check out below:

Ever since Tara Sutaria started promoting Heropanti 2, she has become the talk of the town. Earlier, she shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "One week to go... #Heropanti2". For the promotions, the actress wore a pinstriped waistcoat with a plunging neckline and paired it with trousers set.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the actress shared the second trailer of Heropanti 2 and captioned it as, "Iss Eid, Heropanti toh banti hai! #Heropanti2Trailer2, out now".

Talking about Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Heropanti 2, it is a sequel to the latter's debut film Heropanti, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film will hit the theatres on April 29. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. A romantic action film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria also has Mohit Suri's action thriller Ek Villain Returns. The film is a spiritual sequel to Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain. Ek Villain Returns also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. It is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.