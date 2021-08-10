ICYMI: Shilpa Shirodkar's Post For Mahesh Babu, The 'Best Brother-In-Law In The Whole World'

Shilpa Shirodkar shared this photo (courtesy urstrulymahesh)

Superstar Mahesh Babu's birthday festivities on Monday included a heart-warming post from his sister-in-law, actress Shilpa Shirodkar. Converting a black and white photo into a birthday greeting, Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa dedicated this adorable post to Mahesh Babu: "To the best brother-in-law in the whole world. Wishing you a very happy birthday Mahesh. Lots and lots of love and blessings to you today and forever. May the lord shower you with abundance of Love, happiness, good health and success in every thing. You are truly truly special. Mahesh Babu, love you always." Aww, how cute is that?

Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday had begun with a loved up post from Namrata Shirodkar. "The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you'll ever know." Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu got married on February 10, 2005 after meeting on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

On Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's 16th anniversary earlier this year, Shilpa Shirodkar wished the couple with a few wedding throwbacks and this message: "Happiest Anniversary to my most precious couple. Love and blessings to the most simple two. Wishing both of you a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness."

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She has featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.